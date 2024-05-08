Pan- Asian Entrees

Pan-Asian Vegetable Entrees

  • American Chopsuey

    Assorted vegetables tossed in tossed -based sauce served with crispy noodles

    $16.00
  • Assorted Garlic Vegetables

    Assorted Vegetables sautéed in Garlic Sauce

    $16.00
  • Baby Bok Choy with Braised chinese Mushroom

    Select chinese braised mushrooms and bokchoy with scallions & garlic

    $16.00
  • Chili Paneer (with Gravy)

    Stir-fried Indian cottage cheese, onions and peppers cooked in a spicy soy sauce

    $17.00
  • Mongolian Vegetable Hot Pot

    A delectable streaming broth with tofu, leafy green and root vegetables

    $16.00
  • Red Thai Curry

    Vegetables stir cooked in Thai red curry paste

    $16.00
  • Vegetable Manchurian

    Grated vegetable sphere simmer cooked in a spicy and tangy Manchurian sauce

    $16.00

Pan-Asian Non-Veg Entrees

  • Chicken Red Thai Curry

    Select vegetables and chicken stir cooked in Thai red curry paste

    $18.00
  • Chilli Chicken

    Stir fried chicken, onions & bell pepper in spicy soy sauce

    $18.00
  • Chilli Fish

    Stir fried fish, onions and bell peppers in spicy soy sauce

    $19.00
  • Chilli Shrimp

    Stir fried shrimp, onions & bell pepper in spicy soy sauce

    $23.00
  • Garlic Chicken

    Chicken sautéed in our special garlic sauce

    $18.00
  • Hot Garlic Shrimp

    Shrimp sautéed in our special hot garlic sauce

    $23.00
  • Jumbo Shrimp in XO Sauce

    Stir-fry shrimps cooked with our chef's special recipe

    $23.00
  • Lamb chilli

    with onions & green chilies

    $21.00
  • Lamb with Mushrooms & Bamboo Shoot

    Stir -fried sliced lamb with braised mushrooms & bamboo shoots

    $21.00
  • Mini Spring Rolls (Chicken)
    $9.00
  • Mongolian Hot Pot

    A delectable streaming broth (veg or non veg)

    $18.00
  • Smoked Chicken with Bullet Chilies

    with cashew nuts ,scallions and sesame seeds

    $18.00
  • Black Pepper Shrimp
    $23.00

Trays - Ready for pickup today!

Indian Appetizers

  • Aloo Papri Chaat
    $55.00+
  • Chicken 65
    $60.00+
  • Fish Amritsari
    $65.00+
  • Vegetable Samosa
    $55.00+

Pan-Asian Appetizers

  • Cauliflower Manchurian (Dry)
    $55.00+
  • Chilli Chicken (Dry)
    $60.00+
  • Chilli Paneer (Dry)
    $65.00+
  • Crispy Lotus Root
    $55.00+
  • Vegetable Manchurian (Dry)
    $55.00+
  • Vegetable Spring Rolls
    $55.00+

Indian Curry Pot

  • Dal Makhani
    $55.00+
  • Dal Tadka
    $55.00+
  • Goat Curry
    $95.00+
  • Gosht Vindaloo
    $70.00+
  • Malai Kofta
    $65.00+
  • Murg Hyderabadi
    $65.00+
  • Murg Lababdar
    $65.00+
  • Murg Makhani
    $65.00+
  • Murg Saagwala
    $65.00+
  • Murg Tikka Masala
    $65.00+
  • Murg Vindaloo
    $65.00+
  • Paneer Kadhai
    $65.00+
  • Paneer Lababdar
    $65.00+
  • Paneer Makhani
    $65.00+
  • Paneer Mirchi-Ka salan
    $65.00+
  • Paneer Palak
    $65.00+
  • Paneer Tikka Masala
    $65.00+
  • Punjabi Murg
    $65.00+
  • Vegetable-Ka kheema
    $60.00+

Pan-Asian Entrees

  • Chicken in Hot Garlic Sauce
    $65.00+
Bread & Rice

  • Chicken Biryani
    $65.00+
  • Egg Biryani
    $60.00+
  • Goat Biryani
    $85.00+
  • Lamb Biryani
    $75.00+
  • Lasooni Naan
    $60.00+
  • Naans
    $55.00+
  • Shrimp Biryani
    $105.00+
  • Vegetable Biryani
    $55.00+

Rice & Noodles

  • Chicken Hakka Noodles
    $65.00+
  • Chili Chicken Garlic Fried Rice
    $65.00+
  • Chili Garlic Fried Rice
    $55.00+
  • Chili Garlic Noodles
    $55.00+
  • Chilli Chicken Garlic Noodles
    $65.00+
  • Hakka Noodles
    $55.00+
  • Jasmine Rice
    $40.00+

Dessert

  • Gajjar Halwa
    $60.00+
  • Gulab Jamun
    $60.00+
  • Rasmalai
    $60.00+

Drinks

  • Aam Ka Panna
    $45.00
  • Lassi
    $45.00
  • Pina Colada
    $45.00

Trays - Appetizers

Indian Appetizers (Veg)

  • Kabuli Sheekh
    $55.00+
  • Moong Ke Kabab
    $55.00+
  • Soy Ke Kabab
    $55.00+
  • Fal Dhari Kabab
    $55.00+
  • Tandoori Tofu
    $55.00+
  • Paneer Fingers
    $55.00+
  • Paneer Methi Tikki
    $55.00+
  • Aloo Papri Chaat
    $55.00+
  • Paneer Masala Cutlets
    $55.00+
  • Kaju Rolls
    $55.00+
  • Paneer Tikka
    $65.00+
  • Bhajiya Pakora
    $55.00+
  • Vegetable Samosa
    $55.00+
  • Vegetable Cutlet
    $55.00+
  • Surti Kebab
    $55.00+
  • Aloo Ki Tikki
    $55.00+

Indian Appetizers (Non Veg)

  • Murg Tikka
    $60.00+
  • Chicken Hariyali Tikka
    $60.00+
  • Chicken Chops
    $75.00+
  • Chicken 65
    $60.00+
  • Murg Angare
    $60.00+
  • Murg Tandoori
    $60.00+
  • Chicken Reshmi Kebab
    $60.00+
  • Murg Tikka Mirch Ke Saath
    $60.00+
  • Chicken Shammi Kebab
    $60.00+
  • Chicken Chapli Kebab
    $60.00+
  • Chicken Cutlet
    $60.00+
  • Murgh Malai
    $65.00+
  • Khatha Mitha Murg
    $60.00+
  • Chicken Kakoori Kebab
    $60.00+
  • Chicken Kalmi Kebab
    $65.00+
  • Lamb Seekh Kebab
    $75.00+
  • Lamb Chops
    $7.00
  • Lamb Shammi Kebab
    $65.00+
  • Fish Koliwada
    $65.00+
  • Fish Amritsari
    $65.00+
  • Tandoori Salmon
    $80.00+
  • Chicken Kali Mirch
    $60.00+

Indo Chinese Appetizers (Veg)

  • Vegetable Spring Rolls
    $55.00+
  • Chilli Paneer (Dry)
    $65.00+
  • Cauliflower Manchurian (Dry)
    $55.00+
  • Vegetable Manchurian (Dry)
    $55.00+
  • Crispy Lotus Root
    $55.00+
  • Vegetable Tempura
    $55.00+
  • Vegetable Dumpling
    $55.00+

Indo Chinese Appetizers (Non-Veg)

  • Chicken Spring Roll
    $60.00+
  • Chicken Dumpling
    $60.00+
  • Chicken Satay
    $60.00+
  • Chilli Chicken (Dry)
    $60.00+
  • Crispy Chicken with Honey & Dried Chillies
    $65.00+
  • Chicken Manchurian (Dry)
    $60.00+
  • Chilli Fish Dry
    $70.00+
  • Crispy Shrimp (South Indian Style)
    $110.00+

Trays - Indian Entrees

Chicken

  • Murg Achari
    $65.00+
  • Murg Kashmiri
    $65.00+
  • Punjabi Murg
    $65.00+