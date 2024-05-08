2x points for loyalty members
Chef’s Table
Appetizers
Indian Appetizers
- Assorted Sprout Salad
Seasoned sprouted mixed lentils with onions, tomatoes, and chillies$10.00
- Bhajiya Pakora
Mix vegetables deep fried in gram flour batter$11.00
- Chicken 65
Spicy, deep-fried chicken sauteed in traditional spices$15.00
- Chutney Stuff Bhalla$10.00
- Fish Amritsari
Fillet of fish batter fried$15.00
- Gajjar Tomato Shorba
Spiced Indian carrot and tamato soup$8.00
- Gol Gappe
Fried flour puffs served with tamarind & mint water$11.00
- Mulligatawny soup
Traditional curry -flavored soup (veg or chicken)$8.00
- Papri Ki Chat
Crunchy fried snack with chickpeas, potatoes, yogurt & spices$11.00
- Pav Bhaji Fondue
Bite size pav bread served with spicy & tangy vegetable curry$11.00
- Samosa
Deep fried patties stuffed with potatoes, green peas, & nuts$11.00
Tandoori Appetizers
- Chandni Seekh
Seasoned Indian cottage cheese & khoya$15.00
- Chicken Chops
Chicken marinated in ginger, garlic, herbs and spices$20.00
- Fish Tikka
Chunks of salmon fillet marinated in tandoori spices$23.00
- Hariyali Murg Tikka
Chicken thighs marinated in a blended mixture of mint & coriander leaves, curd along with a melange of flavorsome spices$19.00
- Jhinga Joshila
Marinated jumbo shrimp cooked over charcoal fire$28.00
- Kathal Ki Boti (Jackfruit)
Juicy chunks of jackfruit marinated in tandoori spice$15.00
- Lamb Chops
Juicy lamb chops marinated with tandoori spices$40.00
- Malai Ki Kaliyan
Tender Chicken Cubes Chunks marinated with yogurt,spices & cashew-almond paste char grilled$19.00
- Masala Papad$6.00
- Mixed Grill
Assortment of char-grilled chicken and sea food$28.00
- Murg Tikka
Boneless chicken marinated & grilled over charcoal fire$19.00
- Murgh Reshmi Kabab
Minced Chicken blended with spices and herbs$18.00
- Nawabi Tandoori Murgh
Tandoori chicken marinated in yogurt & aromatic spices.$17.00
- Paratdar Paneer Tikka
Layered with assorted filling, marinated Indian cottage cheese char grilled to perfection$17.00
- Roasted Papad$3.00
- Sabut Pompano Lajawab$24.00
- Soya Chops
Chunks of soy bean, marinated & cooked to perfection$17.00
Pan-Asian Appetizers
- Chicken Dumpling$11.00
- Chilli Chicken Dry
Diced chicken tossed in onion, pepper & spicy sauce$18.00
- Chilli Garlic Gobhi Dry
Cauliflower florets tossed in chilli hot garlic sauce$10.00
- Chilli Paneer (Dry)$17.00
- Crispy Baby Potato
Stir fried baby potatoes flavored with a blend of peppers & onions$10.00
- Crispy Tofu
Crisp tofu,star anise,spring onion,ginger root$10.00
- Honey Lotus Root
Crispy sliced lotus root with chilli honey sauce$10.00
- Mini Spring Roll
Mini spring rolls, available vegetarian or with chicken$9.00
- Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp thin batter fried crisp served with our special tempura sauce$14.00
- Som Tom Salad
Mango & papaya salad with Thai herbs & peanuts$11.00
- Spicy Lemon Coriander Soup
A spiced lemon and coriander soup with select vegetables or chicken$7.00
- Sweet Corn Soup
Thick sweet corn soup served with your choice of vegetables or chicken$7.00
- Vegetable Dumpling
Vegetable or chicken filled dumplings, served with our special sauce$11.00
- Wing Swing
Crispy batter fried wings tossed with spicy sauce$14.00
Indian Curry Pot
Vegetable Curry Pot
- Angoori Aloo Masala
Pearl potato cooked with chef's secret recipe$17.00
- Baingan Bharta
Roasted & mashed eggplant, stir cooked with onions, tomatoes & fresh herbs$17.00
- Bharwa Bhindi
Slit okra filled with a special blend of spices ,slow cooked to perfection$17.00
- Bhindi Masala
Thinly sliced okra filled with a blend of spices, slow cooked to perfection.$15.00
- Dal Makhani
Black lentil slow cooked to perfection, enriched with cream & butter$15.00
- Kadai Paneer
Indian cottage cheese cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers$17.00
- Khumani Bhare Kofte
Indian cottage cheese filled with plum & spices cooked in a curry$18.00
- Malai Kofta
Kofta made of potato and paneer, deep fried and served with a creamy and spiced tomato based curry$17.00
- Navratan Korma
Rich luxurious curry made with mixed vegetables & dry fruits$17.00
- Palak Paneer
Indian cottage cheese delicately cooked in a fresh spinach & fenugreek curry$17.00
- Paneer Makhani
Marinated & char grilled chunks of paneer simmered cooked in a rich tomato gravy$17.00
- Paneer Mirch Ka Salan
Paneer simmered with peanut and tamarind sauce$17.00
- Paneer Tikka Masala
Marinated & char grilled chunks of paneer simmered with onions and peppers in a gravy$17.00
- Peshwari Chole
Chickpeas simmered in freashly ground spices$14.00
- Vegetable Jalfrezi
Mix of vegetables cooked with Indian spices$17.00
- Yellow Dal Tadka
Lentil curry flavored with tempered garlic, herbs & spices$14.00
Non-Vegetarian Curry Pot
- Butter Chicken
Charcoal roasted tender chicken simmered, in a tomato sauce , finished with butter & cream$18.00
- Dhaba Murg
Street-food style Chicken Curry, with bone$18.00
- Goat Curry
Goat meat simmered in a zesty sauce of ginger, garlic, onions & spices$24.00
- Gosht Rismisa
Tender curried lamb spiced with pureed onion, garlic & ginger$21.00
- Gosht Vindaloo
Lamb and potato cooked in spicy vinegar sauce$21.00
- Kadai Chicken
Chicken cooked in tomatoes, onions and bell pepper$18.00
- Murg Tikka Masala
Marinated & char grilled chunks of chicken simmered & cooked in a rich tomato gravy$18.00
- Murgh Khada Masala
Home Style Chicken curry made with whole spices$18.00
- Murgh Vindaloo
Chicken and potato cooked in spicy vinegar sauce$18.00
- Saag Gosht
Lamb delicately cooked in fresh spinach and fenugreek curry$21.00
- Sarson Maach
A popular Bengali fish curry spiced with fresh mustard seeds$21.00
- Sultan-E-Samundar
A subtle yet richly flavored curry with shrimp$23.00
Pan- Asian Entrees
Pan-Asian Vegetable Entrees
- American Chopsuey
Assorted vegetables tossed in tossed -based sauce served with crispy noodles$16.00
- Assorted Garlic Vegetables
Assorted Vegetables sautéed in Garlic Sauce$16.00
- Baby Bok Choy with Braised chinese Mushroom
Select chinese braised mushrooms and bokchoy with scallions & garlic$16.00
- Chili Paneer (with Gravy)
Stir-fried Indian cottage cheese, onions and peppers cooked in a spicy soy sauce$17.00
- Mongolian Vegetable Hot Pot
A delectable streaming broth with tofu, leafy green and root vegetables$16.00
- Red Thai Curry
Vegetables stir cooked in Thai red curry paste$16.00
- Vegetable Manchurian
Grated vegetable sphere simmer cooked in a spicy and tangy Manchurian sauce$16.00
Pan-Asian Non-Veg Entrees
- Chicken Red Thai Curry
Select vegetables and chicken stir cooked in Thai red curry paste$18.00
- Chilli Chicken
Stir fried chicken, onions & bell pepper in spicy soy sauce$18.00
- Chilli Fish
Stir fried fish, onions and bell peppers in spicy soy sauce$19.00
- Chilli Shrimp
Stir fried shrimp, onions & bell pepper in spicy soy sauce$23.00
- Garlic Chicken
Chicken sautéed in our special garlic sauce$18.00
- Hot Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed in our special hot garlic sauce$23.00
- Jumbo Shrimp in XO Sauce
Stir-fry shrimps cooked with our chef's special recipe$23.00
- Lamb chilli
with onions & green chilies$21.00
- Lamb with Mushrooms & Bamboo Shoot
Stir -fried sliced lamb with braised mushrooms & bamboo shoots$21.00
- Mini Spring Rolls (Chicken)$9.00
- Mongolian Hot Pot
A delectable streaming broth (veg or non veg)$18.00
- Smoked Chicken with Bullet Chilies
with cashew nuts ,scallions and sesame seeds$18.00
- Black Pepper Shrimp$23.00
Bread, Rice, & Noodles
Rice & Noodles
- Bamboo Jasmine Rice$6.00
- Chilli Garlic Fried Rice
Fried Rice with select vegetables or your choice of meat with our special chilli garlic sauce$13.00
- Chilli Garlic Noodles
Wok tossed noodles mixed with veggies, chilli garlic and a blend of our signature sauces$13.00
- Fried Rice
Fried Rice with select vegetables or your choice of meat$13.00
- Hakka Noodles
Wok tossed noodles mixed with veggies and a blend of our signature sauces$13.00
- Thai Fried Rice
Thai fried rice with select vegetables or your choice of meat$13.00
Rice & Biryani
- Chicken Biryani
An exotic blend of basmati rice, assorted vegetables and traditional spices and herbs, layered with chicken. Served with Raita.$16.00
- Goat Biryani
An exotic blend of basmati rice, assorted vegetables and traditional spices and herbs, layered with goat. Served with Raita.$22.00
- Gosht Biryani
An exotic blend of basmati rice, assorted vegetables and traditional spices and herbs, layered with lamb. Served with Raita.$20.00
- Jeera Rice
Indian steamed cumin rice$6.00
- Plain Rice$6.00
- Pulao Hare Moti
Peas rice$6.00
- Shrimp Biryani$25.00
- Vegetable Biryani
An exotic blend of basmati rice, assorted vegetables and traditional spices and herbs. Served with Raita.$15.00
Bread
- Butter Naan
Naan bread glazed with butter$5.00
- Chill Cheese Naan
Naan filled with green chillies & cheese$6.00
- Chilli Garlic Naan
Naan bread seasoned with chili & minced garlic$6.00
- Chilli Naan
Naan bread seasoned with chili$6.00
- Garlic Naan
Naan bread seasoned with minced garlic & cilantro$6.00
- Lachha Paratha
Multi-layered north Indian flat bread$6.00
- Onion kulcha$6.00
- Paneer kulcha$7.00
- Podina Paratha
Mint paratha$6.00
- Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat bread baked in a traditional clay oven, an excellent accompaniment to any of our curries$5.00
Dessert
- Baked Rasgulla$8.00
- Gajar Ka Halwa
Indian pudding made with fresh carrots, milk & nuts$8.00
- Gulab Jamun
Milk-solid based sweet soaked in a light sugar syrup$7.00
- Kulfi
Rich, creamy frozen dessert$9.00
- Kulfi Falooda
Creamy frozen milk dessert topped with falooda and nuts$9.00
- Rasmalai
Light, spongy drops prepared in sweetened milk, flavored with cardamom and pistachio$8.00
- Sweet PaanOut of stock