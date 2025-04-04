Chef’s Table
Appetizers
Indian Appetizers
Assorted Sprout Salad
Seasoned sprouted mixed lentils with onions, tomatoes, and chillies$11.00
Bhajiya Pakora
Mix vegetables deep fried in gram flour batter$11.00
Chicken 65
Spicy, deep-fried chicken sauteed in traditional spices$15.00
Chutney Stuff Bhalla
Lentil fritters are soaked in seasoned yogurt and topped with spicy chutneys$11.00
Dahi Sev Puri
Puri loaded with potatoes, chana dal, spices, yogurt, and chutneys$12.00
Fish Amritsari
Fillet of fish batter fried$16.00
Gajjar Tomato Shorba
Spiced Indian carrot and tamato soup$8.00
Gol Gappe
Fried flour puffs served with tamarind & mint water$12.00
Pav Bhaji Fondue
Bite size pav bread served with spicy & tangy vegetable curry$12.00
Samosa
Deep fried patties stuffed with potatoes, green peas, & nuts$11.00
Papri Ki Chat
Crunchy fried snack with chickpeas, potatoes, yogurt & spices$12.00
Tandoori Appetizers
Chandni Seekh
Seasoned Indian cottage cheese & khoya$16.00
Chicken Chops
Chicken marinated in ginger, garlic, herbs and spices$21.00
Hariyali Murg Tikka
Chicken thighs marinated in a blended mixture of mint & coriander leaves, curd along with a melange of flavorsome spices$19.00
Jhinga Joshila
Marinated jumbo shrimp cooked over charcoal fire$29.00
Kathal Ki Boti (Jackfruit)
Juicy chunks of jackfruit marinated in tandoori spice$16.00
Malai Ki Kaliyan
Tender Chicken Cubes Chunks marinated with yogurt,spices & cashew-almond paste char grilled$20.00
Masala Papad
Crunchy Papad topped with a masala filling of fresh veggies and spice mix$6.00
Meen Tikka Karamati
Chunks of salmon fillet marinated in tandoori spices$24.00
Mixed Grill
Assortment of char-grilled chicken and sea food$33.00
Murg Tikka
Boneless chicken marinated & grilled over charcoal fire$19.00
Murgh Reshmi Kabab
Minced Chicken blended with spices and herbs$19.00
Nashili Chops
Juicy lamb chops marinated with tandoori spices$40.00
Nawabi Tandoori Murgh
Tandoori chicken marinated in yogurt & aromatic spices.$17.00
Paratdar Paneer Tikka
Layered with assorted filling, marinated Indian cottage cheese char grilled to perfection$19.00
Roasted Papad
Crunchy papad roasted to perfection$4.00
Sabut Pompano Lajawab
Whole grilled fish, seasoned in herbs and spices$24.00
Soya Chops
Chunks of soy bean, marinated & cooked to perfection$18.00
Pan-Asian Appetizers
Chicken Dumpling
Pan fried dumpling filled with chicken and delicate seasonings$12.00
Chilli Chicken (Dry)
Diced chicken tossed in onion, pepper & spicy sauce$18.00
Chilli Garlic Gobhi (Dry)
Cauliflower florets tossed in chilli hot garlic sauce$11.00
Chilli Paneer (Dry)
Indian cottage cheese tossed with peppers, onions and soy sauce$18.00
Crispy Baby Potato
Stir fried baby potatoes flavored with a blend of peppers & onions$11.00
Crispy Tofu
Crisp tofu,star anise,spring onion,ginger root$11.00
Honey Lotus Root
Crispy sliced lotus root with chilli honey sauce$12.00
Hot & Sour Soup
A savory, spicy and tangy soup with select vegetables or chicken$7.00
Mini Spring Roll
Mini spring rolls, available vegetarian or with chicken$9.00
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp thin batter fried crisp served with our special tempura sauce$15.00
Som Tom Salad
Mango & papaya salad with Thai herbs & peanuts$12.00
Spicy Lemon Coriander Soup
A spiced lemon and coriander soup with select vegetables or chicken$7.00
Sweet Corn Soup
Thick sweet corn soup served with your choice of vegetables or chicken$7.00
Vegetable Dumpling
Vegetable or chicken filled dumplings, served with our special sauce$12.00
Vegetable Manchurian (Dry)
Grated vegetables spheres simmer cooked in a spicy and tangy manchurian sauce$17.00
Wing Swing
Crispy batter fried wings tossed with spicy sauce$15.00
Gobhi Manchurian (Dry)
Cauliflower florets tossed in spicy and tangy Manchurian sauce$11.00
Indian Curry Pot
Vegetable Curry Pot
Angoori Aloo Masala
Pearl potato cooked with chef's secret recipe. Rice not included.$17.00
Baingan Bharta
Roasted & mashed eggplant, stir cooked with onions, tomatoes & fresh herbs. Rice not included.$18.00
Bhindi Masala
Thinly sliced okra filled with a blend of spices, slow cooked to perfection. Rice not included.$18.00
Dal Makhani
Black lentil slow cooked to perfection, enriched with cream & butter. Rice not included.$17.00
Kadai Paneer
Indian cottage cheese cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Rice not included.$18.00
Khumani Bhare Kofte
Indian cottage cheese filled with plum & spices cooked in a curry. Rice not included.$19.00
Malai Kofta
Kofta made of potato and paneer, deep fried and served with a creamy and spiced tomato based curry. Rice not included.$18.00
Navratan Curry
Rich luxurious curry made withmixed vegetables & dry fruits. Rice not included.$17.00
Paneer Haryali
Indian cottage cheese delicately cooked in a fresh spinach & fenugreek curry. Rice not included.$19.00
Paneer Makhani
Marinated & char grilled chunks of paneer simmered cooked in a rich tomato gravy. Rice not included.$19.00
Paneer Mirch Ka Salan
Paneer simmered with peanut and tamarind sauce. Rice not included.$19.00
Paneer Tikka Masala
Marinated & char grilled chunks of paneer simmered with onions and peppers in a gravy. Rice not included.$19.00
Peshwari Chole
Chickpeas simmered in freashly ground spices. Rice not included.$14.00
Vegetable Jalfrezi
Mix of vegetables cooked with Indian spices. Rice not included.$17.00
Yellow Dal Tadka
Lentil curry flavored with tempered garlic, herbs & spices. Rice not included.$14.00
Non-Vegetarian Curry Pot
Butter Chicken
Charcoal roasted tender chicken simmered, in a tomato sauce , finished with butter & cream. Rice not included.$19.00
Dhaba Murg
Street-food style Chicken Curry, with bone. Rice not included.$19.00
Matka Goat
Goat meat simmered in a zesty sauce of ginger, garlic, onions & spices. Rice not included.$25.00
Gosht Rismisa
Tender curried lamb spiced with pureed onion, garlic & ginger. Rice not included.$22.00
Gosht Vindaloo
Lamb and potato cooked in spicy vinegar sauce. Rice not included.$22.00
Kadai Chicken
Chicken cooked in tomatoes, onions and bell pepper. Rice not included.$19.00
Murg Tikka Masala
Marinated & char grilled chunks of chicken simmered & cooked in a rich tomato gravy. Rice not included.$19.00
Murgh Khada Masala
Home Style Chicken curry made with whole spices. Rice not included.$19.00
Murgh Vindaloo
Chicken and potato cooked in spicy vinegar sauce. Rice not included.$19.00
Saag Gosht
Lamb delicately cooked in fresh spinach and fenugreek curry. Rice not included.$22.00
Sarson Maach
A popular Bengali fish curry spiced with fresh mustard seeds. Rice not included.$22.00
Sultan-E-Samundar
A subtle yet richly flavored curry with shrimp. Rice not included.$24.00
Pan- Asian Entrees
Pan-Asian Vegetable Entrees
Assorted Garlic Vegetables
Assorted Vegetables sautéed in Garlic Sauce. Rice not included.$17.00
Chilli Okra
Okra, onions, and peppers cooked in a spicy soy sauce. Rice not included.$16.00
Chili Paneer (with Gravy)
Stir-fried Indian cottage cheese, onions and peppers cooked in a spicy soy sauce. Rice not included.$18.00
Mapo Tofu
Cubes of silken bean curd with dice vegetables, tossed in chef's secret recipe. Rice not included.$18.00
Red Thai Curry
Vegetables stir cooked in Thai red curry paste. Rice not included.$17.00
Vegetable Manchurian
Grated vegetable sphere simmer cooked in a spicy and tangy Manchurian sauce. Rice not included.$17.00
Pan-Asian Non-Veg Entrees
Black Pepper Shrimp$23.00
Chicken Red Thai Curry
Select vegetables and chicken stir cooked in Thai red curry paste. Rice not included.$18.00
Chilli Chicken
Stir fried chicken, onions & bell pepper in spicy soy sauce. Rice not included.$18.00
Chilli Fish
Stir fried fish, onions and bell peppers in spicy soy sauce. Rice not included.$19.00
Chilli Shrimp
Stir fried shrimp, onions & bell pepper in spicy soy sauce. Rice not included.$23.00
Garlic Chicken
Chicken sautéed in our special garlic sauce. Rice not included.$18.00
Hot Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed in our special hot garlic sauce. Rice not included.$23.00
Jumbo Shrimp in XO Sauce
Stir-fry shrimps cooked with our chef's special recipe. Rice not included.$23.00
Lamb chilli
Stir fried lamb with onions & green chilies. Rice not included.$21.00
Lamb with Mushrooms & Bamboo Shoot
Stir -fried sliced lamb with braised mushrooms & bamboo shoots. Rice not included.$21.00
Bread, Rice, & Noodles
Rice & Noodles
American Chopsuey
Assorted vegetables tossed in tomato-based sauce served with crispy noodles$18.00
Bamboo Jasmine Rice
Fragrant, sticky rice$6.00
Chilli Garlic Fried Rice
Fried Rice with select vegetables or your choice of meat with our special chilli garlic sauce$14.00
Chilli Garlic Noodles
Wok tossed noodles mixed with veggies, chilli garlic and a blend of our signature sauces$14.00
Fried Rice
Fried Rice with select vegetables or your choice of meat$14.00
Hakka Noodles
Wok tossed noodles mixed with veggies and a blend of our signature sauces$14.00
Thai Fried Rice
Thai fried rice with select vegetables or your choice of meat$14.00
Rice & Biryani
Chicken Biryani
An exotic blend of basmati rice, assorted vegetables and traditional spices and herbs, layered with chicken. Served with Raita.$18.00
Goat Biryani
An exotic blend of basmati rice, assorted vegetables and traditional spices and herbs, layered with goat. Served with Raita.$23.00
Gosht Biryani
An exotic blend of basmati rice, assorted vegetables and traditional spices and herbs, layered with lamb. Served with Raita.$21.00
Jeera Rice
Indian steamed cumin rice$6.00
Kathal Biryani
Unique blend of jackfruit, basmati rice, assorted vegetables and traditional spices. Served with Raita.$17.00
Plain Rice$6.00
Pulao Hare Moti
Peas rice$6.00
Shrimp Biryani
An exotic blend of basmati rice, traditional spices and herbs, layered with shrimp. Served with Raita.$26.00
Vegetable Biryani
An exotic blend of basmati rice, assorted vegetables and traditional spices and herbs. Served with Raita.$17.00
Bread
Butter Naan
Naan bread glazed with butter$5.00
Chill Cheese Naan
Naan filled with green chillies & cheese$6.00
Chilli Garlic Naan
Naan bread seasoned with chili & minced garlic$6.00
Chilli Naan
Naan bread seasoned with chili$6.00
Garlic Naan
Naan bread seasoned with minced garlic & cilantro$6.00
Lachha Paratha
Multi-layered north Indian flat bread$6.00
Methi Paratha
Multi-layered north Indian flat bread seasoned with fenugreek$6.00
Onion kulcha
Naan bread seasoned with finely chopped onions filling$6.00
Paneer kulcha
Naan bread seasoned with paneer filling$7.00
Podina Paratha
Indian layered flatbread seasoned with mint$6.00
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat bread baked in a traditional clay oven$5.00
Drinks
Drinks
Trays - Ready in 90 minutes or less
Bread & Rice
Indian Curry Pot
Dal Makhani$65.00
Dal Tadka$55.00
Goat Curry$95.00
Gosht Vindaloo$70.00
Malai Kofta$65.00
Murg Hyderabadi$65.00
Murg Lababdar$65.00
Murg Makhani$65.00
Murg Saagwala$65.00
Murg Tikka Masala$65.00
Murg Vindaloo$65.00
Paneer Kadhai$65.00
Paneer Lababdar$65.00
Paneer Makhani$65.00
Paneer Mirchi-Ka salan$65.00
Paneer Palak$65.00
Paneer Tikka Masala$65.00
Punjabi Murg$65.00
Vegetable-Ka kheema$60.00
Pan-Asian Appetizers
Pan-Asian Entrees
Rice & Noodles
Trays - Appetizers
Indian Appetizers (Veg)
Aloo Ki Tikki$55.00
Aloo Papri Chaat$55.00
Bhajiya Pakora$55.00
Broccoli & Cheese Kebab$55.00
Fal Dhari Kabab$55.00
Kabuli Sheekh$55.00
Kaju Rolls$55.00
Moong Ke Kabab$55.00
Paneer Masala Cutlets$55.00
Paneer Masala Fingers$55.00
Paneer Methi Tikki$55.00
Paneer Tikka$65.00
Soy Ke Kabab$55.00
Surti Kebab$55.00
Tandoori Tofu$55.00
Vegetable Cutlet$55.00
Vegetable Samosa$55.00
Indian Appetizers (Non Veg)
Chicken 65$60.00
Chicken Chapli Kebab$60.00
Chicken Chops$75.00
Chicken Cutlet$60.00
Chicken Hariyali Tikka$60.00
Chicken Kakoori Kebab$60.00
Chicken Kali Mirch$60.00
Chicken Kalmi Kebab$65.00
Chicken Reshmi Kebab$60.00
Chicken Shammi Kebab$60.00
Crispy Chicken Roll Kebab$60.00
Fish Amritsari$65.00
Fish Koliwada$65.00
Khatha Mitha Murg$60.00
Lamb Chops$7.00
Lamb Seekh Kebab$75.00
Lamb Shammi Kebab$65.00
Murg Angare$60.00
Murg Tandoori$60.00
Murg Tikka$60.00
Murg Tikka Mirch Ke Saath$60.00
Murgh Malai$65.00
Tandoori Salmon$80.00
Indo Chinese Appetizers (Veg)
Indo Chinese Appetizers (Non-Veg)
Trays - Indian Entrees
Chicken
Lychee Murg$65.00
Murg Achari$65.00
Murg Chaman$65.00
Murg Hyderabadi$65.00
Murg Jalfrezi$65.00
Murg Kadhai$65.00
Murg Kali Mirchi$65.00
Murg Kashmiri$65.00
Murg Lababdar$65.00
Murg Makhani$65.00
Murg Nargishi Kofta$65.00
Murg Saagwala$65.00
Murg Shahi Korma$65.00
Murg Tikka Masala$65.00
Murg Vindaloo$65.00
Punjabi Murg$65.00
Lamb & Goat
Dal
Paneer
Makai Palak Paneer$65.00
Malai Kofta$65.00
Paneer Aloo Bukhara$65.00
Paneer Jalfrezi$65.00
Paneer Kadhai$65.00
Paneer Kaju Makhana Korma$65.00
Paneer Lababdar$65.00
Paneer Makhani$65.00
Paneer Methi Malai Mutter$65.00
Paneer Mirchi-Ka salan$65.00
Paneer Mutter$65.00
Paneer Palak$65.00
Paneer Shahi$65.00
Paneer Tikka Masala$65.00
Sham Savera$65.00
Paneer Bhurji$75.00
Veg
Achari Aloo$60.00
Achari Baigan$60.00
Aloo Dahiwale$60.00
Aloo Gobi$60.00
Aloo Rajwadi$60.00
Baghare Baigan$60.00
Bharva Mirchi$60.00
Bharva Tomatoes$60.00
Bhindi Masala$60.00
Doodhi-ka Kofta$60.00
Kashmiri Dum Aloo$60.00
Kathal Achari$60.00
Mushroom Mutter$60.00
Navratan Curry$60.00
Nayi Arbi$60.00
Sarso-ka saag$60.00
Soya-ka kheema$60.00
Spinach Kofta in Makhani Sauce$60.00
Vegetable Jalfrezi$60.00
Vegetable-Ka kheema$60.00
Rice & Bread
Assorted Breads (Naan Roti, Paratha)$55.00
Chicken Biryani$65.00
Egg Biryani$60.00
Goat Biryani$85.00
Jeera Pulao$40.00
Jeera Rice - Large Tray$70.00
Jeera Rice - Small Tray$40.00
Kashmiri Pulao$40.00
Lamb Biryani$75.00
Lasooni Naan$60.00
Mutter Pulao$40.00
Naans$55.00
Paratha$55.00
Shrimp Biryani$105.00
Special Breads (Garlic Naan, Chilli Garlic Naan,Podina Paratha,Methi Partha)$60.00
Stuffed Breads (Onion, Potatoes, Cheese))$65.00
Tandoori Roti$55.00
Vegetable Biryani$55.00
Vegetable Pulao$40.00
Kathal Biryani$60.00